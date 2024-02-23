Consumer Sector Update for 02/23/2024: BKNG, BLMN, H, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.6%.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) was falling past 6% after Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel confirmed that the Spanish competition authority has issued a draft decision for a planned $530 million fine on the company over alleged infringement of the country's competition laws. Fogel said Booking Holdings intends to appeal the decision, should it become final.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) was down 0.8% after saying it expects Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.70 to $0.75. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $0.93.

Hyatt Hotels (H) was 0.7% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per diluted share, down from $2.55 a year earlier.

