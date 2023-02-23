Consumer Sector Update for 02/23/2023: DPZ,DG,BBWI,BABA

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower in late Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) each sinking 0.1%, erasing much larger midday declines.

In company news, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) fell over 12% after the pizza chain on Thursday reported Q4 sales trailing consensus estimates as macro headwinds hurt its US delivery business, which is expected to remain under pressure over the short term.

Dollar General (DG) dropped 3.9% after the discount retailer cut its fiscal Q4 profit forecast to a new range of $2.91 to $2.96 per share, down from its previous guidance of $3.15 to $3.30 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for $3.26.

Alibaba Group (BABA) turned 0.4% lower, giving back a 6% gain, after the Chinese e-commerce company reported adjusted Q3 earnings of 19.26 renminbi ($2.79) per American depositary share, up from 16.87 renminbi in the prior-year period and exceeding the 16.52 renminbi per ADS view from the S

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) added 4.2% after the retailer reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.86 per share, down from $2.30 last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus for $1.62.

