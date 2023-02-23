Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/23/2023: DG,BBWI,BABA

February 23, 2023 — 02:05 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were lower in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) sinking 0.8%.

In company news, Dollar General (DG) dropped 4.6% after the discount retailer cut its fiscal Q4 profit forecast, which trailed estimates by analysts. Lower-than-anticipated sales and higher-than-expected inventory damage caused by winter storm Elliott were cited.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) fell 1.9% even after adjusted Q3 earnings topped estimates by analysts. The shares earlier posted a gain.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) added 1.8% after the retailer reported non-GAAP Q4 net income that topped projections by analysts.

