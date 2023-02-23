Consumer Sector Update for 02/23/2023: BABA, EBAY, BBWI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently inactive while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.3%.

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) was over 5% higher as it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of 19.26 renminbi ($2.79) per diluted American depositary share, up from 16.87 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast 16.52 renminbi per share.

eBay (EBAY) was slipping 6% after reporting Q4 revenue of $2.51 billion, down from $2.61 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected $2.47 billion. The company also posted Q4 non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations of $1.07 per diluted share, up from $1.05 a year earlier.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) was 5.8% lower as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per diluted share, down from $2.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.62.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.