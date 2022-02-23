Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/23/2022: XLP, XLY, LOW, OSTK, CSGP

Consumer stocks were rising pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was about 0.3% higher, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising by 1% recently.

Lowe's Companies (LOW) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.78 per diluted share, up from $1.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.69. The company's shares were 3.5% higher in premarket activity.

Overstock.com (OSTK) reported Q4 earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, up from $0.26 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.28. Shares gained more than 24% in premarket activity.

CoStar Group (CSGP) shares were 23.2% lower after the company said it expects Q1 revenue of $510 million to $515 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.27 to $0.28. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ is for revenue of $520.7 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.32.

