Markets
TEN

Consumer Sector Update for 02/23/2022: TEN,APO,JBT,SKIN,TAL

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were broadly lower late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling 0.8%, giving back a midday gain, and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 3.1%.

In company news, Tenneco (TEN) rallied Wednesday, climbing as much as 95% after the US auto-parts company agreed to a going-private offer from Apollo Global Management (APO) worth about $7.1 billion, including assumed debt. Under terms of the proposed bid, investors will receive $20 in cash for each of their Tenneco shares, reflecting a 100% premium over Tuesday's closing price.

Beauty Health Co (SKIN) soared nearly 32% after the skincare company reported above-consensus revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 and forecast FY22 sales also exceeding Wall Street estimates. The company is projecting revenue this year in a range of $320 million to $330 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $313.4 million in revenue for the 12 months ending Dec. 31.

TAL Education Group (TAL) gained almost 10% after the Chinese K-12 tutoring company reported an 8.8% year-over-year decline in revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended Nov. 30, dropping to $1.02 billion from $1.12 billion during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $929.9 million in Q3 revenue.

Among decliners, John Bean Technologies (JBT) declined nearly 19% after late Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.92 per share compared with a $1.02 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the food and beverage equipment company to earn $1.13 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased 13.2% year-over-year to $497.6 million, also lagging the $519.4 million analysts' mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEN APO JBT SKIN TAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular