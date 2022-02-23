Consumer Sector Update for 02/23/2022: JBT, SKIN, TAL

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, John Bean Technologies (JBT) declined more than 17% after late Tuesday reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.92 per share compared with a $1.02 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting the food and beverage equipment company to earn $1.13 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue increased 13.2% year-over-year to $497.6 million, also lagging the $519.4 million analyst mean.

Beauty Health Co (SKIN) soared 40% after the skin care company reported above-consensus revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 and forecast FY22 sales also exceeding Wall Street estimates. The company is projecting revenue this year in a range of $320 million to $330 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $313.4 million in revenue.

TAL Education Group (TAL) gained almost 14% after the Chinese K-12 tutoring company reported an 8.8% year-over-year decline in revenue for its fiscal Q3 ended Nov. 30, dropping to $1.02 billion from $1.12 billion during the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $929.9 million in Q3 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.