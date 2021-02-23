Consumer Sector Update for 02/23/2021: TRUE,REAL,SMP,M

Markets
Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, TrueCar (TRUE) dropped 3.3% despite the vehicle e-commerce company Tuesday saying it was launching a new vehicle buying platform with privately-held GovX, allowing active and veteran US military personnel to view vehicle price comparisons and use TrueCar's deal-building capabilities to buy cars. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The RealReal (REAL) tumbled over 13% after the online marketplace reported a Q4 net loss of $0.60 per share, more than doubling its $0.25 per share during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.46 per share net loss. Net sales declined 9.7% compared with the final three months of 2019, falling to $84.6 million and also trailing the $93.3 million Street view.

Standard Motor Products (SMP) fell 3.5% after the aftermarket auto parts seller reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.08 per share, up from $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.40 per share. Net sales increased 17.2% year-over-year to $282.7 million, also topping the $254.3 million three-analyst mean.

Among gainers, Macy's (M) rose 4.3% after the department store chain reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.80 per share, down from $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.11 per share adjusted profit. Net sales declined to $6.78 billion from $8.34 billion last year but also topping the $6.5 billion analyst mean.

TRUE REAL SMP M

