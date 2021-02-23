Consumer Sector Update for 02/23/2021: M, HD, CROX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday as shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.15% higher and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF was down more than 1% in recent trading.

Macy's (M) was advancing by more than 2% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.80 per diluted share, down from $2.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.11.

Home Depot (HD) was down more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 EPS of $2.65, up from EPS of $2.28 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for EPS of $2.63.

Crocs (CROX) was declining by more than 3% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, up from $0.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.79.

