Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2024: W, BLDR, MCW

February 22, 2024 — 01:52 pm EST

Consumer stocks were rising Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 1.9%.

In corporate news, Wayfair (W) posted a large improvement in its Q4 loss amid in-line revenue and cost-cutting while vowing to continue operating a streamlined organization as it navigates a slowly recovering housing market in 2024. Its shares jumped 7.1%.

Builders FirstSource's (BLDR) Q4 sales fell less than projected while earnings unexpectedly increased, with the company guiding for revenue growth in the ongoing year. Its shares rose 2.3%.

Mister Car Wash (MCW) shares tumbled past 10%, a day after the company announced its Q4 results.

