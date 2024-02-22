Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2024: RCL, TCOM, PLNT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Thursday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down a slight 0.1%.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was up more than 5% after it raised its 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $9.90 to $10.10 from $9.50 to $9.70 as demand and bookings exceed projections.

Trip.com (TCOM) was over 6% higher after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of 4 Chinese renminbi ($0.56) per diluted American depository share, up from 0.76 renminbi a year earlier.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net income of $0.60 per diluted share, up from $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58.

