News & Insights

Markets
RCL

Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2024: RCL, TCOM, PLNT, XLP, XLY

February 22, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Thursday with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down a slight 0.1%.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was up more than 5% after it raised its 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $9.90 to $10.10 from $9.50 to $9.70 as demand and bookings exceed projections.

Trip.com (TCOM) was over 6% higher after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of 4 Chinese renminbi ($0.56) per diluted American depository share, up from 0.76 renminbi a year earlier.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported a Q4 adjusted net income of $0.60 per diluted share, up from $0.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.58.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCL
TCOM
PLNT
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.