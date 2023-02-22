Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2023: ZIP,GLBE,WING,IQ

February 22, 2023 — 04:10 pm EST

Consumer stocks were ending mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 0.5%.

In company news, ZipRecruiter (ZIP) plunged 23%. The company's Q1 and 2023 revenue forecasts trailed estimates by analysts.

Global-e Online (GLBE) rose 13%. The company reported a smaller Q4 net loss than analysts expected, while revenue topped forecasts.

Wingstop (WING) advanced 7.7% after the restaurant chain operator reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net income beat projections by analysts.

iQIYI (IQ) rose 1.1%, paring earlier gains. The company posted Q4 earnings that topped estimates by analysts. A year earlier, the company reported a loss.

