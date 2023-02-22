Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2023: WING, GLBE, TNL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.29%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.31%.

Wingstop (WING) was climbing past 11% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share, up from $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.41.

Global-e Online (GLBE) reported a Q4 per-share loss of $0.18, wider than a loss of $0.15 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.29. Global-e Online was recently up more than 7%.

Travel + Leisure (TNL) was more than 1% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.30, up $1.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.22.

