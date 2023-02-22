Markets
WING

Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2023: WING, GLBE, TNL, XLP, XLY

February 22, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.29%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up 0.31%.

Wingstop (WING) was climbing past 11% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share, up from $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.41.

Global-e Online (GLBE) reported a Q4 per-share loss of $0.18, wider than a loss of $0.15 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.29. Global-e Online was recently up more than 7%.

Travel + Leisure (TNL) was more than 1% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.30, up $1.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WING
GLBE
TNL
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.