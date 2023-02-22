Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2023: GLBE,WING,IQ

Consumer stocks were mostly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) gaining 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.5%.

In company news, Global-e Online (GLBE) rose 12% after reporting a smaller Q4 net loss than analysts were expecting as well as higher revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 that also beat Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

Wingstop (WING) advanced 8.4% after the restaurant chain operator reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.60 per share, more doubling its $0.24-per-share adjusted earnings during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus call of $0.41 per share.

iQIYI (IQ) was 0.1% higher, paring nearly all of a more than 10% gain posted Wednesday morning after the Chinese online entertainment platform operator reported 0.98 renminbi ($0.14)-per-diluted-American depository-share Q4 non-GAAP earnings, reversing a 1.26 renminbi loss for the same quarter in 2021. Capital IQ analysts expected 0.51 renminbi for the three months ended Dec. 31.

