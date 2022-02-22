Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2022: M,TPX,HD,HMHC

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 2.5% after the Conference Board reported a 0.6-point drop in its primary measure of Consumer confidence during February, falling to 110.5 but exceeding the 110.0 print expected in a Bloomberg survey.

In company news, Macy's (M) has turned 4.9% lower this afternoon, reversing a nearly 6% gain that followed the retailer reporting a higher profit and sales for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 30, topping Wall Street estimates, and also forecasting above-consensus FY22 results. The company Tuesday also said it is accelerating its turnaround plan in addition to dropping plans to spin off its e-commerce business, rejecting a call from activist investor Jana Partners for the split.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) slid almost 20% after the mattress firm reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.88 per share, improving on a $0.67 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Net sales increased 28.3% year-over-year to $1.36 billion but also lagged the $1.45 billion analysts' mean for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Home Depot (HD) declined 8.9% after the retailer issued FY23 earnings and sales guidance, missing analyst expectations, with the potential impact of inflation on consumer spending as well as ongoing supply chain issues affecting its outlook and upstaging better-than-expected results for its Q4 ended Jan. 30. The company sees its net income this year increasing in the low single-percentage digits over its $15.53 per share profit during FY22 along with slightly positive FY23 sales growth.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) rose over 15% after it said it agreed to a $2.8 billion buyout offer from private-equity investors Veritas Capital, which will pay $21 per share in cash for the educational publisher, or 16% above Friday's closing price for the stock.

