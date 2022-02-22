Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2022: HMHC, M, TPX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.28% higher, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping by 0.32% recently.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) was gaining more than 15% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by certain affiliates of Veritas Capital for $21 per share in cash, or an equity value of about $2.8 billion.

Macy's (M) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.45 per diluted share, up from $0.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.99.

Tempur Sealy International (TPX) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, up from $0.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.96. Tempur Sealy was slipping past 12% recently.

