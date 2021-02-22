Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2021: LIZI,RACE,DISCA,ELYS

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, Lizhi (LIZI) was 7.6% lower late in afternoon trading, giving back a 12.5% gain earlier Monday that followed the Chinese company saying its audio-recording products are now included in Mercedes Benz S-Class cars as part of Huawei's Mobile Services for Car offerings.

Ferrari (RACE) was fractionally lower after the luxury sports carmaker Monday unveiled a multi-year partnership with Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille. Under the partnership, Richard Mille will be displayed on the Ferrari racing team's equipment beginning with the upcoming F1 season and the watchmaker also will support other Ferrari motorsport activities as its official timekeeper.

Elys Game Technology (ELYS) fell fractionally, reversing a nearly 16% gain that followed the wagering services company Monday extending its partnership with sports-betting products firm Sportradar shortly ahead of the US launch of its sports betting platform, beginning soon in Washingon D.C. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Among gainers, Discovery Communications (DISCA) climbed 8.4% after the cable and streaming media company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.76 per share, down from $0.98 per share during the same quarter in 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue increased year-over-year to $2.89 billion from $2.87 billion, also topping the $2.83 billion Street view.

