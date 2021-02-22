Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2021: CTB, GT, DORM, DISCA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.29% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently down by almost 1%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) gained more than 18% as it agreed to be acquired by Goodyear (GT) for a total enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. Cooper Tire also reported Q4 earnings of $0.75 per share, compared with $1.02 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of $0.92 per share.

Dorman Products (DORM) climbed nearly 4% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.19 per diluted share, up from $0.52 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.92.

Discovery Communications (DISCA) was also up nearly 4% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share, down from $0.98 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.72.

