Markets
CTB

Consumer Sector Update for 02/22/2021: CTB, GT, DORM, DISCA, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were slipping in Monday's pre-bell trading. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were down 0.29% and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were recently down by almost 1%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) gained more than 18% as it agreed to be acquired by Goodyear (GT) for a total enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. Cooper Tire also reported Q4 earnings of $0.75 per share, compared with $1.02 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting earnings of $0.92 per share.

Dorman Products (DORM) climbed nearly 4% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.19 per diluted share, up from $0.52 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.92.

Discovery Communications (DISCA) was also up nearly 4% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share, down from $0.98 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.72.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTB GT DORM DISCA XLP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires