KHC

Consumer Sector Update for 02/21/2024: KHC, F, KR, ACI

February 21, 2024 — 01:46 pm EST

Consumer stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.5%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose 3% from a year ago during the week ended Feb. 17 after a 2.5% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Redbook said high sales were due to Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day promotional discounts.

In corporate news, Kraft Heinz (KHC) shares added 1.6%. The company reiterated its 2024 financial outlook at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, forecasting adjusted EPS of $3.01 to $3.07. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $3.03.

Ford (F) has reached a tentative agreement with United Auto Workers members at its Kentucky Truck Plant, addressing local contract issues and a threat to strike, the automaker and union said, adding that the deal has averted a potential strike this week. Ford shares were down 1.3%.

Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) are expected to face a legal challenge to their merger deal as the US Federal Trade Commission and several states plan to sue as soon as next week to block the tie-up, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Kroger was falling 0.5% and Albertsons was down 0.4%.

