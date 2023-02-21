Markets
WMT

Consumer Sector Update for 02/21/2023: WMT, HD, GIS, XLP, XLY

February 21, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining 1.6%.

Walmart (WMT) reported fiscal Q4 GAAP earnings of $2.32 per diluted share, up from GAAP EPS of $1.28 a year earlier. It also forecast fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.25 to $1.30, compared with analyst estimates for $1.37. Walmart was recently slipping 2.7%.

Home Depot (HD) said its fiscal Q4 comparable sales decreased 0.3%. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an increase of 0.4%. Home Depot was down 3.8% recently.

General Mills (GIS) was up 2.5% after saying it now expects fiscal full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share to grow between 7% and 8% in constant currency, from its prior outlook of 4% to 6% growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
HD
GIS
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.