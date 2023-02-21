Consumer Sector Update for 02/21/2023: WMT, HD, GIS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining 1.6%.

Walmart (WMT) reported fiscal Q4 GAAP earnings of $2.32 per diluted share, up from GAAP EPS of $1.28 a year earlier. It also forecast fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.25 to $1.30, compared with analyst estimates for $1.37. Walmart was recently slipping 2.7%.

Home Depot (HD) said its fiscal Q4 comparable sales decreased 0.3%. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an increase of 0.4%. Home Depot was down 3.8% recently.

General Mills (GIS) was up 2.5% after saying it now expects fiscal full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per diluted share to grow between 7% and 8% in constant currency, from its prior outlook of 4% to 6% growth.

