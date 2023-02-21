Consumer Sector Update for 02/21/2023: CGC, WEED.TO, DAN, JD, HD

Consumer stocks were broadly lower late in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 3.3%.

In company news, Canopy Growth (CGC) declined 4.4% after the Canadian cannabis company plans to sell up to $150 million of its senior unsecured convertible debentures to an unnamed institutional investor.

Home Depot (HD) tumbled 7.1% after the home-improvement retailer projected a decline in its per-share earnings for fiscal 2023 in the mid-single percentage digits and a likely squeeze in margins this year following a $1 billion investment in hourly wage growth. Q4 net sales rose 0.3% year-over-year to $35.83 billion but also fell short of the $36 billion Street view.

JD.com (JD) stock declined more than 11% following reports the Chinese e-commerce company plans to launch a 10 billion renminbi ($1.50 billion) subsidy campaign in early March to compete against PDD Holdings (PDD). The campaign is expected to cover JD.com's self-operated online shops as well as third-party storefronts, according to the South China Morning Post, citing two sources familiar with the matter. PDD shares also were 9.5% lower this afternoon.

Dana (DAN) shares slid almost 18% after the auto parts company reported a surprise Q4 adjusted loss and also forecast earnings for the current 12 months trailing Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the power-conveyance company recorded a $0.10 per share Q4 loss, down compared with its break-even quarter during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting an adjusted profit of $0.26 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

