Consumer Sector Update for 02/21/2020: UTI, CNNE, MGA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.50%

MCD: Flat

DIS: -0.43%

CVS: -0.33%

KO: -0.28%

Most consumer majors were slipping pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) Universal Technical Institute (UTI), which was declining by more than 9% amid plans to sell 5.65 million shares in an underwritten public offering via B. Riley FBR, Lake Street and Dougherty.

(+) Cannae Holdings (CNNE) was up over 4% after reporting Q4 earnings from ongoing operations of $0.91 per share, which is up from $0.69 in the same quarter last year. The result may not be comparable to the $0.05 loss per share consensus compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Magna International (MGA) was up more than 2% after it posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.41, falling from $1.63 a year ago but higher than the $1.32 average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

