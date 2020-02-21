Consumer Sector Update for 02/21/2020: TXRH,FND,TRUE

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.56%

MCD +0.40%

DIS -0.82%

CVS -0.60%

KO +0.54%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.3% Friday afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking 1.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) was up 7.9% Friday after the restaurant chain reported GAAP Q4 net income of $0.61 per share, up from $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Total revenue rose to $725.2 million from $605.9 million, exceeding the $713.7 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) hit a record high of $62.62 a share earlier Friday, after the specialty retailer reported a better-than-expected Q4 profit. It earned $0.26 per share during the three months ended Dec. 26, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for GAAP net income of $0.21 per share.

(-) TrueCar (TRUE) dropped more than 9% after the car-pricing website company projected FY20 revenue in a range of $335 million to $355 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $367.46 million in revenue this year.

