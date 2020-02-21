Consumer Sector Update for 02/21/2020: CNK,TXRH,FND,TRUE

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +0.68%

MCD +0.30%

DIS -0.98%

CVS -0.75%

KO +0.62%

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 still were more than 0.2% higher in late trade while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were sinking almost 1.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Cinemark Holdings (CNK) slid almost 13% to its lowest share price in four years after reporting Q4 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations following a 5.3% drop in attendance for the movie theater chain compared with the year-ago period. The company earned $0.22 per share on $788.8 million in revenue during the final three months ended Dec. 31, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.43 per share Q4 profit on $799.9 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) climbed 7.53% to reach a new, all-time high after the restaurant chain earlier Friday reported GAAP Q4 net income of $0.61 per share, up from $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Total revenue rose to $725.2 million from $605.9 million, exceeding the $713.7 million Street view.

(+) Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) hit a record high of $62.66 a share earlier Friday after the specialty retailer reported a better-than-expected Q4 profit. It earned $0.26 per share during the three months ended Dec. 26, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for GAAP net income of $0.21 per share.

(-) TrueCar (TRUE) dropped 13% after the car-pricing website company projected FY20 revenue in a range of $335 million to $355 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $367.46 million in revenue this year.

