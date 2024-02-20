News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 02/20/2024: WMT, HD, CHH, XLP, XLY

February 20, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.4% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently down 0.6%.

Walmart (WMT) jumped more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share, up from $1.71 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.65.

Home Depot (HD) was falling more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $2.82 per diluted share, down from $3.30 a year earlier.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) was 0.3% lower after it reported Q4 revenue of $358.4 million, compared with $362 million a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $369.9 million.

