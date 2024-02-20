News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 02/20/2024: NYT, WMT, VZIO, AWI, LGIH

February 20, 2024 — 03:48 pm EST

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.1%.

In corporate news, New York Times (NYT) is seeking advertising partners to test new ad-targeting products using generative artificial intelligence in the next quarter and plans to make it available to marketers in H2, Axios reported Tuesday. New York Times shares shed 1.6%.

Walmart (WMT) on Tuesday delivered higher-than-expected Q4 results, buoyed by revenue growth across all three of its segments, while it agreed to acquire smart-TV maker Vizio (VZIO) for about $2.3 billion. Walmart shares gained 3.1%, and Vizio jumped 16%.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) rose 11% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

LGI Homes (LGIH) shares tumbled 8.2%. The homebuilder reported smaller-than-expected gains in Q4 earnings and said it anticipated macro uncertainty to persist in 2024.

