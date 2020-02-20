Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/20/2020: STMP,DPZ,CPRT

Consumer stocks were moderately lower on Thursday, with shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping 0.5% this afternoon while shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping 0.4%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Stamps.com (STMP) surged 61% on Thursday after Q4 results topped Wall Street expectations. FY20 revenue also is een exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.12 per share on $160.9 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.98 per share adjusted profit on $142.3 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Domino's Pizza (DPZ) climbed nearly 29% to a record high of $381.86 after the restaurant chain reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and increased its quarterly dividend by 20% compared with its most recent distribution to $0.78 per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned $3.13 per share, up from $2.62 during the same quarter last year, while net sales grew 6.5% to $1.15 billion. Analysts, on average, had been modeling for non-GAAP net income of $2.97 per share on $1.13 billion in sales.

(-) Copart (CPRT) slid 7.3% after online vehicle auction company said it earned $0.65 per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Jan. 31, up from $0.52 a year earlier but missing the Capital IQ consensus calll by $0.01 per share. Revenue rose to $575.1 million from $484.9 million last year but lagged the $576.1 million Street view.

