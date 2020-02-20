Consumer Sector Update for 02/20/2020: LB,STMP,DPZ,CPRT

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.06%

MCD -0.37%

DIS -0.75%

CVS +0.51%

KO -0.31%

Consumer stocks still were narrowly lower heading into Thursday's close, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 slipping 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 also were dropping 0.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) L Brands (LB) dropped 4% after the retailer Thursday said it will sell a 55% equity stake in its Victoria's Secret store chain to private-equity investors Sycamore Partners for about $525 million. L Brands CEO and board chairman Leslie Wexner also will step down once the transaction closes and will be succeeded by Andrew Meslow, now the chief operating officer at the company's Bath & Body Works segment.

In other sector news:

(+) Stamps.com (STMP) surged 65% on Thursday after Q4 results topped Wall Street expectations. FY20 revenue also is een exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.12 per share on $160.9 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31, breezing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.98 per share adjusted profit on $142.3 million in revenue.

(+) Domino's Pizza (DPZ) climbed nearly 29% to a record high of $381.86 after the restaurant chain reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and increased its quarterly dividend by 20% compared with its most recent distribution to $0.78 per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned $3.13 per share, up from $2.62 during the same quarter last year, while net sales grew 6.5% to $1.15 billion. Analysts, on average, had been modeling for non-GAAP net income of $2.97 per share on $1.13 billion in sales.

(-) Copart (CPRT) slid almost 7% after online vehicle auction company said it earned $0.65 per share during its fiscal Q2 ended Jan. 31, up from $0.52 a year earlier but missing the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.01 per share. Revenue rose to $575.1 million from $484.9 million last year but lagged the $576.1 million Street view.

