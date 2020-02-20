Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/20/2020: DPZ, SIX, LB, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.01%

MCD: Flat

DIS: -0.04%

CVS: +0.24%

KO: -0.25%

Top consumer stocks were mixed in Thursday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Domino's Pizza (DPZ), which was gaining more than 19% in value after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share, up from $2.62 a year ago and ahead of the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $2.97.

(-) Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) was slipping by more than 20% after it swung to an unexpected Q4 loss and cut its dividend. The company posted a Q4 net loss per share of $0.13, compared with earnings per share of $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting Q4 EPS of $0.16. The quarterly dividend was cut to $0.25 per share from $0.83.

(-) L Brands (LB) was more than 11% lower after it agreed to sell a 55% stake in Victoria's Secret to Sycamore Partners for approximately $525 million and separate the lingerie brand into a privately held entity. L Brands will retain a 45% stake in Victoria's Secret.

