Markets
UBER

Consumer Sector Update for 02/19/2021: UBER,KHC,MGA,MG.TO,SPB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks turned broadly lower in late Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF sinking 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.5%.

In company news, Uber (UBER) declined 1.1% after the UK Supreme Court's earlier Friday upheld a lower-court ruling the ride-hailing company should classify its drivers as employees rather than independent contractors. A group of former Uber drivers initiated the legal fight nearly five years ago, first winning before an employment tribunal and later in the British courts.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) fell 3.5% after JPMorgan lowered its stock rating for the food giant to neutral from overweight previously and also setting a $41 price target for Kraft Heinz shares.

To the upside, Magna International (MGA) rose over 10% after the Canadian auto-parts supplier reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.83 per share, improving on its $1.41 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last and easily beating the Capital IQ expecting $2.02 per share. Revenue increased 12.5% year-over-year to $10.57 billion, also exceeding the $10.22 billion Street view.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) was fractionally higher after the homegoods company Friday disclosed plans for a $400 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2031. Net proceeds, together with borrowings under a new $350 million senior secured term loan facility and available cash, to redeem existing debt securities as part of a previously announced tender offer and consent solicitation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER KHC MGA SPB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires