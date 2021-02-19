Consumer Sector Update for 02/19/2021: MGA, ASIX, FRO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading higher before markets open on Friday. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF added 0.1%, while the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF rose 0.6%.

Magna International (MGA) gained more than 7% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.83 per share, up from $1.41 per share a year ago. The EPS consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $2.02.

AdvanSix (ASIX) also rose over 7% after reporting Q4 earnings of $0.94 per share, compared with a loss of $0.08 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.49 per share.

And, Frontline (FRO) added nearly 2% after reporting a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.10 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.01 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.