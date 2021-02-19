Consumer Sector Update for 02/19/2021: KHC,MGA,MG.TO,SPB

Consumer stocks have turned lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.3%.

In company news, Kraft Heinz (KHC) fell 2.4% after JPMorgan lowered its stock rating for the food giant to neutral from overweight previously and also setting a $41 price target for Kraft Heinz shares.

To the upside, Magna International (MGA) rose over 10% after the Canadian auto-parts supplier reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.83 per share, improving on its $1.41 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last and easily beating the Capital IQ expecting $2.02 per share. Revenue increased 12.5% year-over-year to $10.57 billion, also exceeding the $10.22 billion Street view.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (SPB) was fractionally higher after the homegoods company Friday disclosed plans for a $400 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2031. Net proceeds, together with borrowings under a new $350 million senior secured term loan facility and available cash, to redeem existing debt securities as part of a previously announced tender offer and consent solicitation.

