Markets
WMT

Consumer Sector Update for 02/19/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, GRPN, KNL, LZB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.22%

MCD: +0.16%

DIS: +0.32%

CVS: flat

KO: +0.12%

Most leading consumer stocks were rising before markets open on Wednesday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(-) Groupon (GRPN) dropped more than 31%. The company recently said it will stop selling goods by the end of the year to focus on providing customers unique experiences. The company is also planning to implement cost-cutting measures.

(+) La-Z-Boy (LZB), which gained more than 7% after reporting fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.72, compared with $0.63 a year ago and above the consensus estimate of $0.64 compiled by Capital IQ. Sales in the quarter ended Jan. 25 grew to $475.9 million from $467.6 million but missed the analysts' projection of $481.1 million.

(-) Wingstop (WING) retreated more than 6%. The company posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, down from $0.15 per share a year ago and also below the $0.17 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Total revenue during the 13 weeks that ended Dec. 28 rose to $53.2 million from $40.5 million a year ago, above the $53.1 million forecast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT MCD DIS CVS KO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular