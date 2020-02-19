Consumer Sector Update for 02/19/2020: WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, GRPN, KNL, LZB

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.22%

MCD: +0.16%

DIS: +0.32%

CVS: flat

KO: +0.12%

Most leading consumer stocks were rising before markets open on Wednesday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(-) Groupon (GRPN) dropped more than 31%. The company recently said it will stop selling goods by the end of the year to focus on providing customers unique experiences. The company is also planning to implement cost-cutting measures.

(+) La-Z-Boy (LZB), which gained more than 7% after reporting fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.72, compared with $0.63 a year ago and above the consensus estimate of $0.64 compiled by Capital IQ. Sales in the quarter ended Jan. 25 grew to $475.9 million from $467.6 million but missed the analysts' projection of $481.1 million.

(-) Wingstop (WING) retreated more than 6%. The company posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, down from $0.15 per share a year ago and also below the $0.17 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Total revenue during the 13 weeks that ended Dec. 28 rose to $53.2 million from $40.5 million a year ago, above the $53.1 million forecast.

