Consumer Sector Update for 02/19/2020: SGMS,QUAD,GRPN

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -1.36%

MCD +0.13%

DIS +1.87%

CVS +0.22%

KO +0.51%

Consumer stocks were higher, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead almost 0.7%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) dropped over 19% after the casino equipment company swung to a Q4 net loss of $0.46 per share, reversing a $2.21 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.22 per share net loss. Revenue declined 2.6% to $863 million, also lagging the $895.3 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) rose 14% after the company reported an adjusted Q4 profit of $0.38 per share and beating the single-analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $0.03 per share. Net sales declined 4.9% from year-ago levels to $1.1 billion but ahead of the $1.02 billion single-analyst estimate.

(-) Groupon (GRPN) Wednesday plunged to a record low of $1.70 a share after reporting Q4 earnings and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations and that it is going to quit selling discounted goods and services and instead focus on the local experiences marketplace. The company also announced plans for a reverse stock split in a bid to boost its share price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.