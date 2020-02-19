Consumer Sector Update for 02/19/2020: ATHM,SGMS,QUAD,GRPN

Top Consumer Stocks

Consumer stocks narrowed some of their mid-day advances, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 hanging on to a less than 0.1% gain this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were ahead 0.6%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Autohome (ATHM) sped to a nearly 12% gain on Wednesday after the automobile e-commerce company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue topping year-ago levels and also beating Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.38 per American depository share during the December quarter on RMB2.33 billion in sales, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.26 per ADS adjusted profit on $329.6 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) rose 16% after the company reported an adjusted Q4 profit of $0.38 per share and beating the single-analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $0.03 per share. Net sales declined 4.9% from year-ago levels to $1.1 billion but ahead of the $1.02 billion single-analyst estimate.

(-) Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) dropped 19.5% after the casino equipment company swung to a Q4 net loss of $0.46 per share, reversing a $2.21 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.22 per share net loss. Revenue declined 2.6% to $863 million, also lagging the $895.3 million Street view.

(-) Groupon (GRPN) Wednesday plunged over 44% to a record low of $1.70 a share after reporting Q4 earnings and revenue trailing Wall Street expectations and that it is going to quit selling discounted goods and services and instead focus on the local experiences marketplace. The company also announced plans for a reverse stock split in a bid to boost its share price.

