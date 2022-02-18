Consumer Sector Update for 02/18/2022: DKNG, PPC, BLMN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.01%, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently inactive.

DraftKings (DKNG) was slipping past 15% as it reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.35 per share, widening from a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.63.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) was down more than 12% after Brazilian meat processing company JBS said it has withdrawn its proposed acquisition of all shares of the US food company that it does not already own.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) was more than 6% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share, up from $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.52.

