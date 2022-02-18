Markets
BILI

Consumer Sector Update for 02/18/2022: BILI,ROKU,DKNG,PPC

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 0.2%, reversing its midday slide, but the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) still was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Bilibili (BILI) slid 5.8% after Goldman Sachs cut its investment recommendation for the Shanghai-based online entertainment platform to neutral from buy and slashed its price target for the stock by $62 to $43 a share.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) plunged 13% after the American chicken and pork distributor said JBS SA withdrew its proposed $1.3 billion purchase of the remaining 19.79% of Pilgrim's Pride shares the Brazilian meat processor doesn't already own after the companies were able to finalize a deal. JBS in August offered to pay $26.50 each for the roughly 49 million of the company's shares it doesn't own, representing a 17% premium over Pilgrim's Pride's share price before the offer.

DraftKings (DKNG) fell over 21% after the sports betting platform projected a larger non-GAAP EBITDA loss this year than Wall Street has been expecting, with above-consensus Q4 results and the company also raising its FY22 revenue forecast. Excluding one-time items, DraftKings is projecting an FY22 earnings loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in a range of $825 million to $925 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted EBITDA loss of $784.5 million loss this year.

Roku (ROKU) tumbled over more than 23% on Friday, earlier sinking 29% to its lowest share price since April 2020, after the streaming television and equipment company reported a big drop in Q4 earnings compared with year-ago levels along with revenue trailing analyst estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31. Roku's forecast expecting around $720 million in Q1 revenue also lags the $756 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BILI ROKU DKNG PPC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular