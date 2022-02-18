Consumer Sector Update for 02/18/2022: BILI,ROKU,DKNG,PPC

Consumer stocks were mixed late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 0.2%, reversing its midday slide, but the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) still was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Bilibili (BILI) slid 5.8% after Goldman Sachs cut its investment recommendation for the Shanghai-based online entertainment platform to neutral from buy and slashed its price target for the stock by $62 to $43 a share.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) plunged 13% after the American chicken and pork distributor said JBS SA withdrew its proposed $1.3 billion purchase of the remaining 19.79% of Pilgrim's Pride shares the Brazilian meat processor doesn't already own after the companies were able to finalize a deal. JBS in August offered to pay $26.50 each for the roughly 49 million of the company's shares it doesn't own, representing a 17% premium over Pilgrim's Pride's share price before the offer.

DraftKings (DKNG) fell over 21% after the sports betting platform projected a larger non-GAAP EBITDA loss this year than Wall Street has been expecting, with above-consensus Q4 results and the company also raising its FY22 revenue forecast. Excluding one-time items, DraftKings is projecting an FY22 earnings loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in a range of $825 million to $925 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted EBITDA loss of $784.5 million loss this year.

Roku (ROKU) tumbled over more than 23% on Friday, earlier sinking 29% to its lowest share price since April 2020, after the streaming television and equipment company reported a big drop in Q4 earnings compared with year-ago levels along with revenue trailing analyst estimates for the three months ended Dec. 31. Roku's forecast expecting around $720 million in Q1 revenue also lags the $756 million Street view.

