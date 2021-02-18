Consumer Sector Update for 02/18/2021: STMP, BHAT, CWH, GTEC

Consumer stocks still were narrowly mixed shortly before Thursday's closing bell, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF falling less than 0.1%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.2%, reversing an earlier decline.

In company news, Stamps.com (STMP) tumbled over 15% even though the mailing and shipping products company late Wednesday reporting Q4 net income of $4.13 per share, almost doubling its $2.12 per share profit during the same quarter in 2019 and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.62 per share. Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $205.9 million, also exceeding the $189.2 million Street view.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) slid 5.7% despite Thursday announcing a three-year agreement to provide immersive augmented reality curriculum to 680 kindergartens in China's Guangdong Province operated by Zhong Ya International Education Investment Co. Financial terms were not disclosed but Blue Hat CEO Xiaodong Chen said the company expects a "substantial increase" in interactive education revenue this year.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) fell 4,15% after the recreational vehicles company Thursday announced its purchase of two Flagg RV dealerships in central Massachusetts, doubling the company's store count in the state, as well as land for a planned location in Griswold, Conn. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the upside, Greenland Technologies (GTEC) was 101% higher in late trade, easing from a 255% rise to a best-ever $26.42 a share earlier Thursday after announcing a technology-sharing agreement with Fujian South China Heavy Machinery Manufacture Co supporting production of electric industrial vehicles in the US by supplying materials, parts and related supply chain components. Financial terms were not disclosed.

