Consumer Sector Update for 02/18/2021: SNBR, WMT, BLMN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading flat to lower before markets open on Thursday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) lost 0.9% while the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were unchanged.

Sleep Number (SNBR) rose more than 11% after reporting on Wednesday Q4 earnings of $2.19 per share, up from $0.82 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $1.48.

Meanwhile, Walmart (WMT) slipped more than 5% after reporting fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, up from $1.38 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.51.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) also declined more than 3% after posting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share, down from $0.32 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.01 per share.

