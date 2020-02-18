Consumer Sector Update for 02/18/2020: GSX, AAP, CAG, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.94%

MCD: -0.27%

DIS: -0.24%

CVS: -0.27%

KO: -0.13%

Most consumer giants were declining pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) GSX Techedu (GSX), which was gaining more than 13% in value after it posted Q4 net income of RMB0.70 ($0.10) per American depositary share (ADS), up from a net income of RMB0.06 per ADS from a year earlier.

(+) Advance Auto Parts (AAP) was advancing by more than 7% as it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.64, up from $1.17 a year ago and well above the consensus of $1.35 from a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

(-) Conagra Brands (CAG) was down more than 6% after saying it was cutting its profit and revenue guidance for fiscal 2020 on weaker holiday sales and retail performance in the first month of the new year. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected between $2.00 to $2.07, which is lower than the prior outlook of $2.07 to $2.17 and falling short of analysts expectations for EPS of $2.09.

