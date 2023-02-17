Consumer Sector Update for 02/17/2023: ROKU, PENN, DKNG

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.7% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1.2%.

In company news, Roku (ROKU) was 0.4% lower, retreating from early gains, after BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from underperform while raising its price target to $85 from $45.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) was 1.6% lower. The company said it has completed the acquisition of the remaining shares in Barstool Sports for $388 million.

DraftKings (DKNG) shares were up over 14% after the sports-betting company's Q4 results outpaced market expectations, prompting it to raise its full-year sales outlook.

