Markets
ROKU

Consumer Sector Update for 02/17/2023: ROKU, PENN, DKNG

February 17, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.7% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1.2%.

In company news, Roku (ROKU) was 0.4% lower, retreating from early gains, after BofA Securities upgraded the stock to buy from underperform while raising its price target to $85 from $45.

Penn National Gaming (PENN) was 1.6% lower. The company said it has completed the acquisition of the remaining shares in Barstool Sports for $388 million.

DraftKings (DKNG) shares were up over 14% after the sports-betting company's Q4 results outpaced market expectations, prompting it to raise its full-year sales outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROKU
PENN
DKNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.