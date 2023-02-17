Consumer Sector Update for 02/17/2023: LANV, DKNG, AN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Lanvin (LANV) was up more than 6% after saying it expects full-year 2022 revenue of 425 million euros ($451.8 million), up from 308.8 million euros a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expects 435.4 million euros.

DraftKings (DKNG) was rallying past 11% after reporting its Q4 loss narrowed to $0.53 per diluted share from $0.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.58.

AutoNation (AN) was over 5% higher after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $6.37 per diluted share, up from $5.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.84.

