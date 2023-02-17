Markets
LANV

Consumer Sector Update for 02/17/2023: LANV, DKNG, AN, XLP, XLY

February 17, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Lanvin (LANV) was up more than 6% after saying it expects full-year 2022 revenue of 425 million euros ($451.8 million), up from 308.8 million euros a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ expects 435.4 million euros.

DraftKings (DKNG) was rallying past 11% after reporting its Q4 loss narrowed to $0.53 per diluted share from $0.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.58.

AutoNation (AN) was over 5% higher after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $6.37 per diluted share, up from $5.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.84.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LANV
DKNG
AN
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.