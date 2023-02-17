Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 02/17/2023: DKNG, AN, AMZN

February 17, 2023 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed late afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) rising 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sliding 0.3%.

In company news, DraftKings (DKNG) shares jumped 15%. The sports-betting company's Q4 results outpaced market expectations, prompting a boost in the full-year sales outlook.

AutoNation (AN) rose 11%. The company reported Q4 earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

Amazon.com (AMZN) fell 1.2% after the e-commerce giant told employees on Friday they should plan to return to the office at least three days a week starting May 1.

