Consumer Sector Update for 02/17/2022: WMT,CAKE,DASH,ACI

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) posting a 0.5% advance and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 1.6%.

In company news, Walmart (WMT) rose 3% after the retailer reported improved Q4 results, earning $1.53 per share, excluding one-time items, on $151.53 million in net sales and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.50 per share adjusted profit and $150.99 billion in sales for the three months ended Jan. 31.

The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) rose 3.5% after the restaurant chain late Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.49 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 28, reversing from a $0.32 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago quarter while revenue grew over 40% to $776.7 million, topping the $774.5 million Street view.

DoorDash (DASH) climbed 8.6% after the home deliveries and services company narrowed its Q4 net loss as revenue increased 34% over year-ago levels to $1.3 billion, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.28 billion in Q4 revenue. Separately, Doordash Thursday said it was partnering with Albertsons (ACI) to begin express grocery delivery services in nearly two dozen US cities.

