Consumer Sector Update for 02/17/2022: GLBE, USFD, WMT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was about 1% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently slipping by 0.21%.

Global-e Online (GLBE) reported late Wednesday a Q4 diluted loss of $0.15, compared with earnings of $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.16. Global-e Online shares were recently rallying past 14%.

US Foods Holding (USFD) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share compared with $0.10 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.40. US Foods shares were recently down more than 4%.

Walmart (WMT) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, up from $1.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.50. WMT shares were slightly lower recently.

