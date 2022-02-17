Markets
GLBE

Consumer Sector Update for 02/17/2022: GLBE, USFD, WMT, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was about 1% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently slipping by 0.21%.

Global-e Online (GLBE) reported late Wednesday a Q4 diluted loss of $0.15, compared with earnings of $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.16. Global-e Online shares were recently rallying past 14%.

US Foods Holding (USFD) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share compared with $0.10 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.40. US Foods shares were recently down more than 4%.

Walmart (WMT) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, up from $1.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.50. WMT shares were slightly lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLBE USFD WMT XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular