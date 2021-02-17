Consumer Sector Update for 02/17/2021: CAR,GPC,SHOP,SHOP.TO

Consumer stocks were edging higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.1%, reversing an earlier decline.

In company news, Avis Budget Group (CAR) tumbled 6.4% after disclosing plans for a $600 million private placement of senior notes maturing in 2029, subject to market and other conditions. Net proceeds, together with available cash, will be used to redeem the rental car company's outstanding 10.5% senior secured notes due 2025.

Genuine Parts (GPC) slipped 2.9% after the auto-parts distributor reported a 0.7% decline in Q4 sales compared with year-ago levels, falling to $4.25 billion and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.31 billion.

Shopify (SHOP) fell 1.4% on Wednesday, bouncing back from a % decline earlier Wednesday that followed the the e-commerce company warning it expects revenue will increase "rapidly" during FY21 but at a slower pace than its more than 85% growth last year as many consumers revert to their pre-pandemic shopping habits. Analysts, on average, are projecting a 30.7% rise in sales this year, climbing to $3.83 billion from the company's $2.93 billion in 2020 sales.

