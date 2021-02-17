Consumer Sector Update for 02/17/2021: AGFY, NOMD, KAR, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were trading flat to lower before markets open on Wednesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) lost 0.1% and the consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were unchanged.

Agrify Corp (AGFY) declined almost 11% after pricing a public offering of about 5.6 million of its common shares at $13.50 per share, or a 15.7% discount from the stock's previous close, for gross proceeds of about $75 million.

KAR Auction Services (KAR) fell more than 21% after late Tuesday posting a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.01 per share, swinging from EPS of $0.19 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.28.

Meanwhile, Nomad Foods (NOMD) gained more than 2% after saying that it expects to report Q4 adjusted EPS of 0.38 euros ($0.46), up 19% from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of 0.37 euros.

