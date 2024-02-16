Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2024: MUSA, BLBD, GO, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive.

Murphy USA (MUSA) was over 5% higher after it raised its quarterly dividend by 2.4% to $0.42 per share, payable on March 7 to shareholders on record as of Feb. 26.

Blue Bird (BLBD) was slipping past 2% after saying an affiliate of American Securities plans to offer about 4 million shares of the company's common stock in a secondary public offering.

Grocery Outlet (GO) was up more than 1% after saying it agreed to acquire United Grocery Outlet, a discount grocery retailer operating in the US Southeast, from affiliates of investment firm Gen Cap America and current and former United Grocery Outlet management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.