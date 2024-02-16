News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2024: MUSA, BLBD, GO, XLP, XLY

February 16, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Friday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) recently inactive.

Murphy USA (MUSA) was over 5% higher after it raised its quarterly dividend by 2.4% to $0.42 per share, payable on March 7 to shareholders on record as of Feb. 26.

Blue Bird (BLBD) was slipping past 2% after saying an affiliate of American Securities plans to offer about 4 million shares of the company's common stock in a secondary public offering.

Grocery Outlet (GO) was up more than 1% after saying it agreed to acquire United Grocery Outlet, a discount grocery retailer operating in the US Southeast, from affiliates of investment firm Gen Cap America and current and former United Grocery Outlet management.

