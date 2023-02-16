Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2023: SHOP, CROX, SHAK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 1.2%.

Shopify (SHOP) was retreating by over 12% after it reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.02.

Crocs (CROX) was advancing by 7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.65 per diluted share, up from $2.15 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.23.

Shake Shack (SHAK) was 1% higher after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $0.06 per diluted share, narrower than its adjusted loss of $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting an adjusted loss of $0.11 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.