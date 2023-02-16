Markets
PARA

Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2023: PARA

February 16, 2023 — 01:36 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were slipping in midday trading Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%.

In company news, Paramount Global (PARA) was down almost 5% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.23.

Crocs (CROX) was up past 6% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.65 per diluted share, up from $2.15 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.23.

Shopify (SHOP) was down over 16% after it said Q4 basic and diluted adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders fell to $0.07 from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.