Consumer Sector Update for 02/16/2023: PARA

Consumer stocks were slipping in midday trading Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.8%.

In company news, Paramount Global (PARA) was down almost 5% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.23.

Crocs (CROX) was up past 6% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.65 per diluted share, up from $2.15 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.23.

Shopify (SHOP) was down over 16% after it said Q4 basic and diluted adjusted net income per share attributable to shareholders fell to $0.07 from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.